Riley County police warn of college serial rapist over holiday break

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department wants students to stay vigilant over the holiday break.

Riley County police said they’re watching for a serial rapist known to attack over breaks in areas around local universities. Investigators have connected the man to 13 incidents in Manhattan and Lawrence over the last 15 years, but they haven’t been able to identify a suspect.

RCPD Detective Jessie Ehrlich asked students to keep their guard up over the holiday break.

“Make sure all your doors are locked, your windows are locked and if you’re going to be gone for the break or for an extended period of time try not to advertise it to other people or put it on social media,” Ehrlich said.

(Courtesy Photo/Riley County Police Department)

Riley County police released a composite sketch of the rapist with Lawrence police in 2017, after announcing jointly intensified efforts to solve the rape cases in both areas.

For more information including a physical description of the rapist, and previously connected incidents, visit kansascollegerapist.com