RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – As the major snowstorm passed through Kansas, one county is offering a list of resources to help its residents prepare for the next round of winter weather.

The winter weather is sticking around for a little while longer, and Riley County officials are warning residents to prepare. KSNT 27 Meteorologist Becky Taylor predicts “frigid air” will carry throughout the weekend into next week, bringing wind chills in the negatives and temperatures below freezing will start off next week.

The Riley County Emergency Management Director said in a press release it’s important to think of yourself and those around you in these times of extreme weather.

“During extreme cold weather, prioritize safety by layering clothing, limiting time outdoors, and reaching out to neighbors, friends, and family to ask for or offer help,” Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey said.

There are multiple temperature-controlled facilities that are open for residents to go warm up and get out of the elements.

According to the press release, if a large-scale emergency, like a widespread power outage or natural gas outage, Riley County Emergency Management officials will coordinate with agencies around the area to open a group shelter.

“The best time to prepare for emergencies is before they happen. Create an emergency plan and make sure all your family members are aware of what to do and how to stay safe. It’s also a good idea to have a winter weather emergency kit in your vehicle so you can stay warm even if you encounter mechanical problems or become stranded,” Stukey said.