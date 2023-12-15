MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is at two area schools after reports of individuals who may have weapons walking near the schools.

At 12:29 p.m., the RCPD responded to both Eisenhower Middle School and Northview Elementary on reports of suspicious individuals.

The RCPD said there isn’t believed to be a threat to anyone at this time. No individuals have been identified in connection to the allegation.

Out of an abundance of caution, the schools were both placed on secure campus while officers investigated. The RCPD said more information would be released as it becomes available.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.