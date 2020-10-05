Riley County Seniors’ Service Center to start in-person activities Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center will start limited in-person programs and activities on Monday.

The center has offered online programming, but this is the first time seniors will be back in the center since March.

Program Coordinator Liz Nelson said the center heard from seniors that they were ready for more social interaction.

“We’ve been making phone calls to folks to check in on them and to see how they were doing,” Nelson said. “We were getting enough feedback that there were some people starting to feel really isolated and alone and it was time for us to do something.”

Nelson said they had planned on opening in the summer, but had to push back plans once coronavirus cases rose in Riley County. Although cases are still rising, Nelson said they decided they needed to move forward.

“We really had to start balancing emotional health with our physical health,” Nelson said. “It’s well documented through research that humans are social creatures and we need social interaction.”

On Monday, seniors will be able to meet with a tech advisor, watch a movie and take part in an art studio.

Nelson said there will be limited capacity for these events and people need to call the center to sign up ahead of time.

Nelson said the center is only opening one meeting room. Its the center’s biggest room, right next to the front door. She said they plan to ask screening questions, take temperatures and require masks as people walk in the door.

The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center is located at ​301 North 4th Street in Manhattan. Seniors can sign up for activities by calling (785) 537-4040.

Click here to read the October Newsletter, which includes an activity schedule.