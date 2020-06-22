Riley County to issue more restrictions after increase in coronavirus cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department will be issuing a new health order following 29 new positive cases over the weekend. Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department said in a virtual news conference on Monday that the details are not prepared yet but they will have a new order out either Monday or Tuesday.

Gibbs said the gathering number “will not rise” and that there will be “new restrictions” on businesses. Gibbs added that they were “a little shocked at the rise in cases” the department saw over the weekend. Gibbs said the restrictions will likely be to bars and restaurants. Gibbs said 18 to 34-year-olds is the hardest hit group in the past week.

The Riley County Health Department encourages people to continue to wear masks while in public and stay home when they can.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will provide updates online and on air as they become available.