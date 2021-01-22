Heavy traffic, demand delays Phase 2 vaccinations in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department reported on the first day of Phase 2 the department successfully vaccinated 1,000 people but not without a hiccup.

In a statement issued Friday morning, the health department said the distribution had not gone as smoothly as they had hoped.

While past clinics to vaccinate healthcare workers and others in phase 1 went smoothly, that was not the case Thursday. We had hoped that by asking individuals to arrive within designated two-hour windows, we would control the flow of traffic and move people through the line quickly. Unfortunately, around 3:45 yesterday afternoon, the lack of parking availability and congested traffic became a safety concern, as did the number of people waiting. It was decided that we would not allow any more individuals to get in line for everyone’s safety. Riley County Health Department

The Riley County Health Department’s decision to cut off the line admittedly made some waiting in the line angry, however, the department reopened the lines later in the evening.

It is important to remember that this is new for all of us. We are already discussing ways to ensure the next clinic goes more smoothly and are actively working on purchasing and implementing a scheduling system that will allow us to stick to a tighter schedule with few exceptions. Riley County Health Department

If you were scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday, Jan. 21, but were unable to come or did not get a shot the Riley County Health Department is encouraging you to return early next week. Dates for those will be announced early next week.