Riley County wants residents to fill out coronavirus survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County wants to survey as many people as possible, to find out how the coronavirus is impacting the county.

The survey is a questionnaire where you list your age and gender and any symptoms. You will be filling out the survey for your entire household.

Riley County Emergency Management will take the data and find out how the coronavirus is affecting the county.

“We really just want to find that impact at this point,” Andrew Adams, with Riley County Emergency Management, said. “So whether that means moving forward with more testing, or just kind of looking at better ways to reach certain pockets of the community, we will look at all those options.”

Officials said this is not an alternative to calling your doctor if you are feeling sick.

CLICK HERE to fill out the survey.