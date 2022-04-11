RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County announced the Carlson Road Fire is completely contained as of Monday morning after crews monitored the burned area over the weekend.
Crews were checking for hotspots and looking over the burned area to ensure the fire was completely contained, according to Riley County. As of Friday afternoon, the fire was 95% contained. Riley County will allow the local disaster declaration to expire Monday, according to a press release.
County leaders estimate 2,000 acres burned, including 60% public land or federal property with 40% as private property. Volunteers, local property owners and partnering agencies were all able to contain the fire, according to Riley County. It reports zero deaths or building loss.
(Courtesy Photo/Riley County Fire District #1)