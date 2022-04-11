RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County announced the Carlson Road Fire is completely contained as of Monday morning after crews monitored the burned area over the weekend.

(Courtesy Photo/Riley County Fire District #1)

Crews were checking for hotspots and looking over the burned area to ensure the fire was completely contained, according to Riley County. As of Friday afternoon, the fire was 95% contained. Riley County will allow the local disaster declaration to expire Monday, according to a press release.

County leaders estimate 2,000 acres burned, including 60% public land or federal property with 40% as private property. Volunteers, local property owners and partnering agencies were all able to contain the fire, according to Riley County. It reports zero deaths or building loss.

