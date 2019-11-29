Ring in the holiday season with these weekend events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TARC's Winter Wonderland "Walk through night" kicks off

If you’re looking for ways to burn off all that turkey, there are plenty of holiday-themed events for you to go to in northeast Kansas this weekend.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m. and go through 9 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Women’s Basketball Turnpike Tussle
    • The Washburn and Emporia State women’s basketball teams face off in at 5:30 p.m. at White Auditorium in Emporia.
  • Lawrence Santa Rescue
    • The mayor of Lawrence will kick off the holiday season by turning on the holiday lights in downtown Lawrence around 5:30 p.m.
    • Around 6:30 p.m., Santa will appear on the rooftop of Weaver’s Dept. Store and will be “rescued” by first responders.
    • Once safely on the ground, Santa will be available to take gift requests from the kids.
  • Junction City Christmas Parade
    • Junction City is kicking off the holiday season with its 24th annual Christmas Parade starting at 5:30 p.m.
    • The parade will begin in the parking lot at Junction City High School, proceed down Eisenhower to Sixth Street and then go downtown to Sixth & Washington before turning north on Washington Street.
Photo from Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Washburn Thanksgiving Classic
    • The Washburn men’s basketball team will face Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 6 p.m. at Lee Arena in Topeka.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
winter wonderland_173055
Winter Wonderland is open every night from now until Dec. 31 at the Lake Shawnee campground.
  • Manhattan Festival of Lights
    • The 7th annual Festival of Lights will kick off with the lighting of the tallest tree in Kansas at 7 p.m.
  • Emporia State Men’s Basketball
    • Following the women’s game, the Emporia State men’s basketball team will take the court at approximately 7:30 p.m. to face the University of Saint Mary.
  • A Christmas Story” at the Topeka Civic Theatre
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre is holding “A Christmas Story:” The Musical Friday and Saturday night.
    • Tickets range from $20-$44.50.
    • The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

  • Small Business Saturday
    • Many stores in the area are encouraging you to shop small throughout the day.
  • Breakfast With Santa
    • Wake up early to have some breakfast with Santa at Juli’s Coffee and Bistro in Topeka.
    • You can get a free photo with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at 110 SE 8th Ave.
  • KU Football Senior Day
    • Say goodbye to KU football’s seniors as the Jayhawks take on Baylor at 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
  • Washburn Thanksgiving Classic
    • The Washburn men’s basketball team will wrap up the Washburn Thanksgiving Classic against Truman State University at 3 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Santa’s Luminary Trail
    • You can walk through a light trail, visit Santa, participate in arts & crafts, and more at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.
    • This starts at 4:30 p.m.
  • Miracle on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka
    • 5 p.m. – Rescue Run
    • 5:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting Ceremony
    • 6 p.m. – Parade
Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade brings Christmas to Topeka
The Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Topeka.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • K-State Football Senior Night
    Say goodbye to K-State football’s seniors as the Wildcats take on Iowa State at 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
  • “A Christmas Story” at the Topeka Civic Theatre
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre is holding “A Christmas Story:” The Musical Friday and Saturday night.
    • Tickets range from $20-$44.50.
    • The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Santa’s Luminary Trail
    • You can walk through a light trail, visit Santa, participate in arts & crafts, and more at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.
    • This starts at 4:30 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories