Ring in the holiday season with these weekend events

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - It was not the 2-for-1 Black Friday special authorities in Jackson County were expecting, as they caught two Topeka brothers driving stolen vehicles hours apart.

It all started at 1:30 a.m. Friday when a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer west of Mayetta on 150th Road for breaking a traffic law.