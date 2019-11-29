Ring in the holiday season with these weekend events

If you’re looking for ways to burn off all that turkey, there are plenty of holiday-themed events for you to go to in northeast Kansas this weekend.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 4 p.m. and go through 9 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- Women’s Basketball Turnpike Tussle
- The Washburn and Emporia State women’s basketball teams face off in at 5:30 p.m. at White Auditorium in Emporia.
- Lawrence Santa Rescue
- The mayor of Lawrence will kick off the holiday season by turning on the holiday lights in downtown Lawrence around 5:30 p.m.
- Around 6:30 p.m., Santa will appear on the rooftop of Weaver’s Dept. Store and will be “rescued” by first responders.
- Once safely on the ground, Santa will be available to take gift requests from the kids.
- Junction City Christmas Parade
- Junction City is kicking off the holiday season with its 24th annual Christmas Parade starting at 5:30 p.m.
- The parade will begin in the parking lot at Junction City High School, proceed down Eisenhower to Sixth Street and then go downtown to Sixth & Washington before turning north on Washington Street.
- Washburn Thanksgiving Classic
- The Washburn men’s basketball team will face Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 6 p.m. at Lee Arena in Topeka.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Manhattan Festival of Lights
- The 7th annual Festival of Lights will kick off with the lighting of the tallest tree in Kansas at 7 p.m.
- Emporia State Men’s Basketball
- Following the women’s game, the Emporia State men’s basketball team will take the court at approximately 7:30 p.m. to face the University of Saint Mary.
- “A Christmas Story” at the Topeka Civic Theatre
- The Topeka Civic Theatre is holding “A Christmas Story:” The Musical Friday and Saturday night.
- Tickets range from $20-$44.50.
- The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
- Small Business Saturday
- Many stores in the area are encouraging you to shop small throughout the day.
- Breakfast With Santa
- Wake up early to have some breakfast with Santa at Juli’s Coffee and Bistro in Topeka.
- You can get a free photo with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at 110 SE 8th Ave.
- KU Football Senior Day
- Say goodbye to KU football’s seniors as the Jayhawks take on Baylor at 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
- Washburn Thanksgiving Classic
- The Washburn men’s basketball team will wrap up the Washburn Thanksgiving Classic against Truman State University at 3 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- Santa’s Luminary Trail
- You can walk through a light trail, visit Santa, participate in arts & crafts, and more at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.
- This starts at 4:30 p.m.
- “Miracle on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka
- 5 p.m. – Rescue Run
- 5:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting Ceremony
- 6 p.m. – Parade
- K-State Football Senior Night
Say goodbye to K-State football’s seniors as the Wildcats take on Iowa State at 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
- “A Christmas Story” at the Topeka Civic Theatre
- The Topeka Civic Theatre is holding “A Christmas Story:” The Musical Friday and Saturday night.
- Tickets range from $20-$44.50.
- The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
