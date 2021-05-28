Rising costs mean Topeka nonprofit will charge for paper shredding program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC is updating a few of its procedures for their summer shredding events. The organization is now going to be offering security bags that the public can buy in order to help with some of the rising costs of the residential paper shredding program.

TARC leaders say that there are multiple shredding day events throughout the summer, but starting July 1st, the security bags will cost you a price of $10 per bag.

“It has a security tent in it,” says TARC sales manager Betsy Gerhardt. “So we can’t see any of the paper until its dropped onto our conveyor for a very short time. It goes straight into our shredder and then it goes into our baler. It actually has a gusseted bottom so it’ll stand for you and you’re just able to fill that.”

Each bag can hold up to 30 pounds of paper and has an easy self seal along with a flat bottom to stand on. TARC will also accept boxes that can be easily carried for the same price as the bags.

There will be two more ‘free’ shredding events before you have to start paying. Those events will take place in June on the 24th and 25th from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Drop off will take place at the TARC Industries Building located at 1800 SW 42nd St.