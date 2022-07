TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday.

Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Due to live powerlines in the area of eastbound traffic on 29th from Atwood Avenue, traffic is stopped and will be for several hours.