TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction crews will temporarily close a small section of East Edge Road while they replace a drainage tube.

Construction was originally scheduled to take place May 15-19 but was rescheduled, according to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Communications and Public Information Supervisor Mike McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said barricades will be placed at Croco Road and east of Tinman Circle. East Edge Road from Croco Road to Tinman Circle will be closed for about two days during the week of May 30.

McLaughlin said Tinman Circle will remain open during construction and will be accessible using Southeast 37th between Croco Road and East Edge Road.

The Lake Shawnee trail will remain open throughout the construction.