DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed the 500 block of east 1100 Road after a deadly crash.

According to the DCSO, one person is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a combine around 4 p.m. Saturday. Another person was transported to an area hospital with inquires not believed to be life threatening.

The DGSO Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene to investigate the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. As of 6 p.m. the road was still closed.