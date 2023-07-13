TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Public Works Department provided an update on a road closure west of Topeka on Thursday.

On July 10, SW 29th Street between Auburn and Hodges Roads was closed to traffic to replace a culvert. The road closure was extended for an additional week due to material issues, according to a press release from Shawnee County.

The road is expected to be reopened to traffic on July 25.

In 2022, the intersection at 29th and Auburn Road had one of the highest rates of crashes in Kansas, according to county officials. A roundabout at the intersection of 29th and Auburn Road is planned to be constructed in early 2025.

“The intersection at 29th and Auburn Rd is the 3rd highest for all types of crashes, 2nd highest for fatality and serious type crashes. I believe at this time, Shawnee county public works would be negligent not to move to Auburn Road and improve that at this time,” Curt Niehaus, Director of Shawnee County Public Works, said in an interview in 2022.