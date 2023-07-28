TOPEKA (KSNT) – A road south of Topeka will be closed from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4.

The Shawnee County (SNCO) Commission Office issued a press release alerting motorists of the upcoming road closure. Starting at 8 a.m. on July 31, Shawnee County Public Works will be closing Southeast Ratner Road for the replacement of a culvert crossing the road.

The road will be closed from the 7200 block of Southeast Ratner Road through to the 7400 block of Southeast Ratner Road. Barricades will be placed at 77th and Ratner Road and 69th and Ratner Road, according to the press release.

The SNCO Commission Office said the road is planned to reopen at 3 p.m., weather permitting. A detour route will not be provided.