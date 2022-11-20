TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large, multi-phase street and water line project may cause traffic disruptions in downtown Topeka.

On Sunday, crews will begin the first phase of the project on SE Quincy St. from 8th Street to 6th Street.

During this phase that centers around 8th and Quincy, the following will close:

Fully close northbound Quincy in the intersection

Fully close westbound 8th St. approximately 100 feet east of 8th and Quincy

Close the left lane and turn lane of southbound Quincy approximately 100 feet north of 8th and Quincy. The right lane will remain open

Close the left turn bay of eastbound 8th St. Both thru lanes will remain open

This portion of the project is expected to take three weeks.

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

