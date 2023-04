TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several roads across Topeka will be closed for the TopCity Half Marathon & 5k Race.

The closures will begin at 5:30 a.m. and will be in place until 12:30 p.m. for 21st and Randolph, 8th and Harrison, 10th and Quincy and 17th and Monroe, according to the City of Topeka.

An image provided by the City of Topeka illustrating the road closures planned for Saturday, April 29.

Closures downtown will be in effect for the duration of the event and closures near Washburn University will be in effect long enough to let runners pass.