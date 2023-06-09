TOPEKA (KSNT) – There will be several road closures in Topeka Saturday for two 5k walk/run events and the annual Juneteenth Parade.

Temporary road closures will be in place in certain areas of downtown Topeka, roads near Hummer Sports Park and near Lake Shawnee.

Juneteenth Parade

The annual Juneteenth Parade will have music, food and a guest speaker from the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, Executive Director Stacey Knoell, according to a press release from the City of Topeka.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Topeka with a gathering after the parade happening at Cushinberry Park at 335 SE 15th St., according to the press release.

Angie Barry Memorial 5k Walk/Run

The Angie Barry 5k was created to memorialize accomplished runner Angie Barry who passed away on Feb. 3 2021. Barry had an accomplished track career with Topeka West High School, Kansas State University and even went on to run and train for the 1992 Olympics, according to the Angie Barry 5k website.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to a scholarship endowment fund in Barry’s name, according to the website.

The race will be held at the Hummer Sports Park with race packet pickup June 9 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the northeast entrance to the Football Complex.

Race day registration will cost $40 and begin at 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Brat Trot Topeka 5k Run/Walk

The 2023 Topeka Brat Trot and 5k run/walk is a fundraiser benefiting the Sacred Heart – St. Joseph Parish, supporting Holy Family Catholic School and Hayden Catholic High School, according to Germanfest Topeka.

The start/finish line will be at Reynolds Lodge on Tinman Circle. 5k participants will complete three laps around Tinman Circle, according to the press release. Races will be timed and each lap is approximately one mile.

Early registration costs $30 and includes a t-shirt, snacks a bratwurst and beverage. The race will begin at 8 a.m. with check-in at 7 a.m. to 7:30 inside Reynolds Lodge. Tinman Circle will be closed to traffic from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.