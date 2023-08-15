SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT) – Drivers in Shawnee County can anticipate road closures for the next 24 hours.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m., Shawnee Public Works will close Southeast 61st Street and Southeast Croco Road to start a mill and overlay project, weather permitting. The closure will affect the north and southbound lanes on the south end of southeast Croco Road, according to a press release.

Drivers can travel east and west on Southeast 61st Street and north on Southeast Croco Road; the southbound road will be closed to through traffic. According to the press release, residents between Southeast 61st and Southeast 69th streets on Southeast Croco Road can get access by heading north from Southeast 69th Street on Croco Road. Signs will be posted to mark a detoured route.

The roadway will reopen Thursday, Aug. 17.