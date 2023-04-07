TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sections of I-70, I-470 and US 75 have construction work resulting in slower speeds and possible lane restrictions as of Friday.

Between the Osage County and Shawnee County line on the US-75 bridge over Topeka Blvd. traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions, according to the KanDrive traffic map. Speed limits in this will be reduced to 55 mph. The project is expected to be finished by mid-December 2023.

On I-470 between Topeka Blvd. and SE California Ave., work to install cashless toll lanes will reduce speed limits to 65 mph, according to the KanDrive map.

On I-70 between South Kansas Ave. and Southeast California Ave. bridge construction work will close one lane of westbound traffic until Jan. 26, 2024. The construction is part of the Polk Quincy Viaduct project. The Adams St. on-ramp will be closed until work is completed.