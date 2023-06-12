WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers should expect delays when driving on K-4 as road crews are about to start on a project that spans 24 miles.

Traffic on K-4 will be reduced to one lane as the Kansas Depart of Transportation (KDOT) are scheduled to start a pavement improvement project Tuesday, June 13 west of the city limits of Eskridge, weather permitting. According to a KDOT press release, the project will put down milling and overlay on all of the lanes on K-4, shoulder and pavement marking.

(Photo courtesy of KDOT)

Flaggers and a pilot car operation will lead a single lane of traffic through the work zone while construction is underway, according to KDOT. Work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday, even Saturday if necessary. KDOT says motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in this project area.

This project will cost $3.8 million, and is expected to be competed mid-August, according to KDOT. Shilling Construction, of Manhattan is the main contractor of this pavement improvement project.