TOPEKA (KSNT) – A relocation project will restrict traffic in downtown Topeka for several weeks.

Starting Monday, Aug. 7, city crews will start on a gas main relocation project, according to Kent Pelton with the City of Topeka’s traffic engineering section. The project will close the right lane of Southwest First Street west of Topeka Boulevard. One lane of Southwest First Street will remain open to westbound traffic.

Pelton expects work to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.