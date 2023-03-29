TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has died of injuries sustained in a road rage incident earlier this year.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka has died after being injured on Feb. 15 during a road rage incident. Police have presented a case to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges. Nichols did not say where the incident occurred.

The district attorney’s office will determine if charges are filed, according to Nichols. Everyone involved in this incident has been interviewed and identified by police. The incident is being considered as a murder. No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can reach out to the police at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400.