JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning road rage incident in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a shooting occurred between the driver of a semi-tractor pulling a grain hauler and the driver of a GMC Denali SUV. The road rage incident started on U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton and continued through the city around 6:40 a.m.

Sheriff Morse believes multiple shots were fired and the two drivers are being questioned by the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 785-364-2251.