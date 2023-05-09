TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced a portion of a road near Lake Shawnee will be closed from May 15-19 as crews replace a drainage tube.

The construction will be on East Ridge Rd. from Croco Rd. to Tinman Circle. Crews will be placing barricades at Croco Rd. and to the east of Tinman Circle. No detour signs will be provided, according to Parks and Recreation.

(Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Parks and Recreation)

Tinman Circle will be open by using SE 37th St. between Croco Rd. and East Edge Rd., according to Parks and Recreation. The Lake Shawnee Trail will remain open during the construction.