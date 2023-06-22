BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The state is alerting residents in northeast Kansas about an upcoming highway survey, during which workers may seek access to private property.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is preparing to conduct a culvert replacement survey in Brown County, according to a Facebook post. The project starts on Monday, June 26 and is expected to expected to be completed by July 28.

Crews will be working along K-246, approximately two miles east of U.S. 75, near Sabetha. A member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property.

According to the Facebook post, the survey is necessary to get information for the detailed design of the proposed improvements.