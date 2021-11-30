Road work ahead? Not anymore for this Topeka street

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you live in West Topeka, your morning commute might be a little bit better soon.

The construction project on Southwest 10th street has been in the works since late 2019. The project replaced the road from two-lanes to three-lanes, with a turn lane now in the middle.

To celebrate the project being finished, the City of Topeka and Greater Topeka Partnership had a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. The project is one of many to update the streets in Topeka.

“We’re seeing quality of life improvements for these neighborhoods, and the whole town benefits from it,” City Manager Brent Trout said. “One of the biggest issues that was identified in our survey that we did was the need to improve our roads. It’s a major cost but it is a major improvement.”

This is not the last project happening in Topeka. The City Manager says the first phase of the 12th street project is close to being done. That means those who use Kansas to Washburn will soon have a nicer commute as well.