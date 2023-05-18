TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work set to start in the coming days could slow down traffic speeds on a section of 29th St. in West Topeka.

Andy Rosebrook with the City of Topeka says a mill & overlay project is set to start on Monday, May 22. Sunflower Paving will close the outside lanes of Southwest 29th St. from Southwest Wanamaker Rd. to Southwest Arrowhead Rd. for the first phase of the project.

This is a continuation of a mill & overlay project from Shunga Creek to Arrowhead Rd. that started last year, according to Rosebrook. The closure will be in place for two weeks before workers switch to the inside lanes for another two weeks. The entire project is expected to last 40 days depending on the weather. Thru traffic will be maintained throughout the process.

