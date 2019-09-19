Road work on US 24 to close Topeka Blvd. exit ramps next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A road construction project is set to start on Monday on U.S. 24 in Topeka.

Crews will be adding asphalt on U.S. 24 between the Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue interchanges between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

They will be placing traffic cones to block off one lane at a time in order to allow traffic to pass by while they work.

KDOT said the westbound U.S. 24 to northbound Topeka Blvd. exit ramp will be closed on Monday. The northbound Topeka Blvd. to eastbound U.S. 24 exit ramp will be closed on Tuesday.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to wrap up next Wednesday.