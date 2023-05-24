SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT)- Roughly one mile of road in southwest Topeka will be closed for almost three months.

Amanda Monhollon with Shawnee County shared a press release announcing major road work on Southwest Nottingham Road from Southwest 33rd Street to Southwest 37th Street.

Starting May 30, workers will be removing cracked asphalt and some underlying base material; then laying a base layer of rock topped with concrete and new pavement striping.

The road will be closed to through traffic at Southwest Nottingham Road and the intersections of Southwest Fountaindale Road and Southwest Sherwood Court. The intersections of Southwest 33rd Street, Southwest Urish Road, Southwest 37th Street and Southwest Nottinghamn Road will remain open through construction.

Monhollon writes the project will be completed and reopened to traffic by Friday, August 11.

This is the third road closure approved by Shawnee County Commissioners in 2023.