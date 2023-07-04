TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road crews will be closing part of southwest 29th Street for about a week for necessary replacements.

A spokeswoman for Shawnee County says Shawnee County Public Works will be closing part of southwest 29th Street between Auburn Road and Hodges Road to through traffic. Public works will be replacing a road cross culvert.

Property at and west of 8838 SW 29th St. can be accessed from Hodges Road, while property at and east of 8749 SW 29th St. can be accessed from Auburn Road, according to a press release. Detour signs will not be provided for this project.

This project will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, July 10. It is expected to reopen no later than 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, weather permitting.

If you know of any road construction projects or want to know more about a project near you, email alyssa.storm@ksnt.com.