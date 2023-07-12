TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in northeast Kansas should be cautious of one-lane highway traffic until October.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) posted on Facebook that highways in Nemeha and Marshall counties have started a road repair project. Mill and overlay work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 12, weather permitting. According to KDOT, the project will cover approximately 21 miles of K-9 from the K-87 junction in Marshall County to Corning and six miles of K-63 from Corning to the Pottawatomie County line.

Photo courtesy of KDOT

Driver should expect traffic to be restricted to one lane which will be directed by a pilot car and flaggers. KDOT said drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes. Work will take place Monday through Friday and Saturdays if needed during daylight hours.

Conditions permitting, work is expected to be complete by early October, according to KDOT.