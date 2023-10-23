TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motorists on I-70 will need to adjust their travel plans when using an exit near the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka.

Amanda Knowland with the City of Topeka told KSNT 27 News an upcoming utilities project will result in a temporary road closure on First Avenue. The project, which starts on Monday, Oct. 30, involves the relocation of a water line as part of the ongoing Polk-Quincy Viaduct project in Topeka.

Knowland said the First Avenue exit off eastbound I-70 will be open during the project but motorists will only be able to turn east after exiting the highway. First Avenue will be closed west of the exit ramp.

If the weather cooperates, Knowland said the project will be completed by Jan. 12, 2024. The contractor for the project, FIT Excavating, will be performing the excavation work. The price tag associated with the water line relocation work is $350,000.

You can learn more about the upcoming work at a public meeting hosted by the City of Topeka. This will be on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison Street. More information on this project can be found on Facebook.

