Roads reopened, residents allowed back in homes after Tuesday morning gas leak

2:05 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that the gas leak has been fixed.

While a portion of 17th street is still closed from Stone Ave. to Arnold Ave., residents are being allowed back into their homes.

_____

Police blocked off the area around a gas leak Monday morning at a west Topeka intersection.

AVOID THE AREA: Gas leak at 17th and OakleyPosted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Emergency crews have evacuated residents in the immediate area.

More crews arriving to stop gas leakPosted by KSNT News on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service all responded around 11:30 a.m. to a natural gas leak at Southwest 17th Street and Oakley Avenue.

They have now blocked off the area at streets including Southwest 19th and Stone Avenue, and 19th and Oakley Avenue. The Kansas Gas Service is working to shut off the gas line, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews work the scene. They currently do not have an estimate on when the gas will be cut off.

