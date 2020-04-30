“Roar and Pour Wine Fest” brings in less than half of fundraising goal for Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo said they need to get creative after raising only half of their goal for the annual “Roar and Pour” event last weekend. The event was moved to Facebook Live due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraiser was originally expected to bring in $45 thousand, but the event only raised around $20 thousand. Shelby Revelle, development manager at the Topeka Zoo, said it was going to be difficult to hit their original goal once the event was moved online.

“$30,000 of that $45,000 just comes from ticket sales alone,” Revelle said. “Considering that we still brought in over $20,000. Some of it was still ticket sales donated back to us but a lot of it that evening was from the raffle items, the auction, the donations.”

This deficit is in addition to the money the Friends of the Topeka Zoo, the zoo’s fundraising arm, loses each day the zoo is closed. Revelle said this puts more pressure on other fundraisers like “Brew at the Zoo” later this summer.

Revelle said they don’t want to add more tickets to upcoming events because they don’t want to change the atmosphere. Instead she said they are going to try to tweak fundraising inside the events, like the raffles and auctions.

“Brew at the Zoo” was originally scheduled for June 6, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It is now scheduled for July 24.