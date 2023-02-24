TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s annual Roar & Pour is set to return this year and has been promised to be bigger and better than ever.

Lexi Granados, social media and digital content creator for the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, reports that the Road & Pour Wine Fest will take place on April 29. It will feature wine, food and entertainment for attendees all while inside the Topeka Zoo.

Eight local artists and Topeka Zoo animals are collaborating on auctioning off unique works of art to help support the zoo, according to Granados. Each art piece includes contributions from both artist and animal. The process of painting each art piece is an enriching and sensory stimulating activity for the animals, resulting in a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Participating artists from the local area and their animal partners are as follows:

Doug Frye and Cassie the mountain lion

Lisa LaRue Baker and Rudy the orangutan

Sara Myer and Albert the otter

Andrea Nix and Tembo the elephant

Devin Wineinger and the tigers, Thomas and Nisha

Nancy Jones and Vision the hippo

Allison Smith and the lorikeets

“At this year’s event we are dedicated to elevating the guest experience,” said Andrea Jones, special events coordinator. “We are increasing the amount of pouring stations and adding entertainment, which is an added value for our guests. We’re adding new features to our VIP experience, such as a fastpass for tastings. We are incredibly excited to celebrate our 90th anniversary and showcase the Zoo’s newest addition, Giraffe & Friends.”

Roar & Pour is sponsored this year by Kaw Valley Bank.

“The Topeka Zoo is a longtime favorite,” said Debbie Schwartz, vice president of marketing. “We at Kaw Valley Bank, are happy to support their mission to enrich our community through wildlife conservation and education.”

The Roar & Pour has added a new spin this year with its VIP experience, according to Granados. This includes VIP parking and a VIP fast pass, which allows guests to skip lines at each food and winery location. Upon arrival, VIP guests are invited to explore the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit while enjoying cider provided by Z&M Twisted Vineyard and Winery. VIP guests will then walk through the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, where food will be provided by Bobby’s Food Co. and a flight of four wines. The band “Nate in the Evening” will provide live music for the VIP area.

Granados said Roar & Pour will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a VIP reception from 5 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 while VIP tickets are $90. Designated driver tickets are $25.