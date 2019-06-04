Local News

Robber at large after shooting man in south Topeka

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:48 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:33 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A gunman shot a man after trying to rob him early Tuesday morning in south Topeka.

Police responded to a call for an attempted robbery around 3:50 a.m. They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Southwest Caledon Street, in the neighborhood behind Wild Horse Saloon.

 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The robber is at large, but Topeka police said they are following up on leads.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video