Robber at large after shooting man in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A gunman shot a man after trying to rob him early Tuesday morning in south Topeka.

Police responded to a call for an attempted robbery around 3:50 a.m. They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Southwest Caledon Street, in the neighborhood behind Wild Horse Saloon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The robber is at large, but Topeka police said they are following up on leads.

This is an ongoing investigation.

