Robber grabs cash from Manhattan gas station

Riley County police are investigating Wednesday morning after a robber hit a Manhattan gas station.

Around 1:45 a.m., a man walked into the Kwik Shop at 1337 Anderson Ave. and demanded money, police said. He did not flash a weapon at employees but made off with cash. Police have not provided a suspect description.

Riley County police ask anyone with information regarding the robbery to call 785-537-2112.

