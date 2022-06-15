TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Kwik Shop has closed its doors Wednesday due to the presence of rodents in the business.

The Kwik Shop, located at 1414 SW 17th St. in Central Topeka, has closed its doors after an inspector with the Kansas Department of Agriculture visited the location and saw evidence of rodents getting into some of the products. The owner of the Kwik Shop agreed with the inspector to close and deal with the situation before reopening.

According to Heather Lansdowne with the KDA, a voluntary closure is not unusual. The KDA will return to the location to reevaluate the situation before giving the business the all-clear to open again.