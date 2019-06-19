Rodeo: A family affair for Olpe family making it to nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - From the football field to the rodeo ring, that's the life of one local family.

"It started when we were young, we've had a family that's been into it, grandparents and grandma was into it, dad was into it," said 18-year-old Camden Hoelting.

Camden and his brother Dexton Hoelting are six years apart, but support one another as if they were each other's teammates.

"I had my dad teach me, and now I got a little guy who looks up to me and it's pretty fun to watch him succeed," Camden said.

He's also going to the national high school rodeo competition this summer and plans to continue his rodeo career in college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University on a scholarship.

"When that comes around it's going to be sad when there's only one horse that has a saddle on it," Dexton said about his brother leaving for college.

Dexton is going to be in 7th grade and is also heading to nationals as a state champion.

"We started off with a bang, for two 6th graders to win state was not what we expected, so he has some high expectations I guess," the two boys mom, Trisha Hoelting said laughing.

The bothers time roping hasn't always come with success.

"They've missed, they've had to learn how to lose. Our family doesn't like to lose, were very competitive so learning to lose appropriately is significant." Trisha said.

"You've got to take your losses and rebound from them," Camden added.

Their sport is a lot of hard work, both seen and unseen. The Hoelting's have four boys and the middle two don't compete in rodeo, but that doesn't mean they don't add help to their family success in the sport.

"Those two middle guys keep the ranch going when we're gone. They keep all the animals fed, they get us through hay season," Trisha said. "When you take away three workers and only three back, I mean that's significant, they pull their weight."

The Hoelting boys aren't just successful in rodeo, you'll also see them on the football field.

Camden is preparing to head off to his next adventure and the family agrees he will be greatly missed.

"I'm going to miss him next year very bad," Dexton said.

But until then, the two will be perfecting their craft of roping until nationals.

Both competing against 200 teams, the top four from each state, at each of their national rodeos.

Dexton's national junior high finals will start next weekend, June 23-29, in South Dakota.

Camden's national high school finals are on July 14-20 in Wyoming.