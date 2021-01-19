Roger Marshall on impeaching departing Trump: ‘unconstitutional’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas’ newest U.S. senator said Tuesday that he and his colleagues have “real work to do” besides impeaching the departing president.

Alongside his comments about the impeachment proceedings, which the U.S. House of Representatives moved on for a single charge of “incitement of insurrection,” Republican Sen. Roger Marshall also said he and his wife will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

“As leaders, we must now do everything we can in the coming months to ensure the levers of government are fully operational. Not only is it unconstitutional to impeach a President after he leaves office, I firmly believe an impeachment effort at this juncture will only raise already heated temperatures of the American public and further divide our country at a time when we should be focused on bringing the country together and moving forward. Whether it’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all those who want and need it, boosting job recovery, or opening our economy back up to pre-pandemic levels, we have real work to do. Without a doubt, there are brighter days ahead for our country, and looking back should not be on our agenda.” U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall

Marshall joined 147 other Republicans in the House and Senate in voting against at least one state’s electoral results certification for the 2020 general election. After protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, and Congress formally certified Biden’s presidential win early the next day, Marshall’s message focused on a peaceful transition of power.