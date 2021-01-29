Roger Marshall weighs in on Gamestop, AMC & Robinhood stock fiasco

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks to a local Elephant Club meeting in the banquet room of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kan. on Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – “Something isn’t right here,” according to Kansas’ U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, speaking about the Kansas-based company AMC Theatres being shut out from the stock trading app Robinhood.

The conservative senator made the comments Thursday and Friday about what has been a turbulent period for the stock market. A grassroots movement on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets group has encouraged a growing number of small investors to buy Gamestop, AMC and other stocks en masse.

Kansas-based company @AMCTheatres has been shutout by popular trading apps like @RobinhoodApp and others. I’m not an attorney, but something isn’t right here. We need to look into this. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 28, 2021

The movement has swelled both AMC and Gamestop’s stocks and also made trouble for hedge funds and other Wall Street investors, who had placed market bets that the stock would fall at this time period. GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 Thursday.

Robinhood, a popular investing app and the main channel for many of these small investors buying the stock, responded by restricting purchases of Gamestop and AMC. Cue Marshall’s response that the action by Robinhood needs investigation.

“Wall Street is trying to silence Main Street,” Marshall said. “After a year of financial uncertainty and turmoil for everyday Americans, Robinhood shutting regular folks out of the market because they ‘aren’t smart enough to invest’ is insulting and wrong.”

While Marshall has tweeted three times about Robinhood’s actions, Kansas’ other D.C. representatives including Sen. Jerry Moran, Rep. Tracey Mann, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Jake LaTurner and Rep. Ron Estes have not mentioned the stock situation online.