TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City has welcomed in a new events center.

The official opening of Rogue Events Studio was held in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO) on Aug. 12. The new event space can seat up to 50 guests with room for 100 and accommodates for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Rogue Events Studio got its start as a floral and event design business. Now, the team has more space for hosting events and working with guests to plan and create in-house décor. For one of the owners, having this new space means more possibilities than ever before.

“We are really looking forward to being creative in what we can offer the community,” said Ariel Unselt, Owner of Rogue Events Studio. “Whether that’s a comedy night or a bourbon night or date night, things like that. Just different community events we can do with the public in Topeka.”

Unselt said it’s easy to schedule an event. To check out Rogue Events Studio’s website, click here.