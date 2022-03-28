TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following a hiatus due to COVID-19, rollerblading is back in Topeka.

On Saturday, friends, family and fans met at Sk8away to watch the Capital City Crushers take on the Salina Sirens. It was the Crushers’ first bout in two years, due to COVID concerns.

The energy was contagious, with a huge showing from the Topeka community offering their support.

A team members says watching a derby event isn’t like what you’ve seen on TV, but that’s not a bad thing.

“All of the expected hair pulling and throwing and punching – that’s not what we do,” Beer slinger for the Capital City Crushers, known as PHDD said. “But we do have a good time and it’s fast paced and watching the girls, you know, run their show and do the best they can.”

The team is actively recruiting if you’d like to be a member and potentially compete. Their next bout is later next month.