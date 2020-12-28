Rolling Hill Zoo in Salina welcomes a giraffe calf

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Billie the giraffe gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina.

She had a healthy baby boy at 7:23 p.m. on Dec. 17. The calf was on its feet about two hours later.

“We are so excited for this little one’s birth,” shared Kathy Tolbert, interim zoo director. “Not only does he carry on the legacy of Btuanya, the male giraffe that we lost in October, but he has also brought a bright spot to the zoo in the midst of what has been a challenging year for so many. We look forward to introducing him to zoo guests in the New Year.”

The mother, Billie, was born Feb. 22, 2010, at Dickerson Park Zoo, Missouri. Her parents were both from the Dickerson Park Zoo. Billie arrived at Rolling Hills Zoo on October 17, 2011.

At that time Billie would not allow Btuanya to breed with her so Zuri, the zoo’s other female giraffe, moved ahead of the rotation and ended up breeding with Btuanya first, giving birth to JoJo on Nov. 27, 2016.

After JoJo’s departure from the zoo, the keepers were able to successfully breed Billie. After JoJo’s departure from the zoo, the keepers were able to successfully breed Billie with Btuanya in September 2019.

The zoo has closed the giraffe barn for public viewing to avoid frightening the calf or its mother.

Currently, mom and calf are watched 24-7 via cameras.

Once the keepers are comfortable with visitors the giraffe viewing area will reopen to the public.