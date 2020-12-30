Rollover accident on 24 in Topeka Wednesday morning, weather impacting roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A reported rollover accident on Highway 24 in Topeka blocked the westbound lanes near Calhoun Bluff Road Wednesday morning.
An official at Topeka dispatch confirmed Highway 24 westbound was shut down temporarily at 6:42 a.m. from K-4. Traffic was being rerouted to K-4 south to Highway 70.
Earlier Wednesday morning the Kansas Turnpike Authority alerted drivers of an accident on I-70, near the 194 mile marker, in Lawrence, that was affecting the flow of traffic.
That accident was cleared within 45 minutes when the Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted “All lanes clear.”