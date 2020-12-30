Rollover accident on 24 in Topeka Wednesday morning, weather impacting roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A reported rollover accident on Highway 24 in Topeka blocked the westbound lanes near Calhoun Bluff Road Wednesday morning.

An official at Topeka dispatch confirmed Highway 24 westbound was shut down temporarily at 6:42 a.m. from K-4. Traffic was being rerouted to K-4 south to Highway 70.

Current road conditions as of 3:30 this afternoon. Roads across the state continue to be snow covered or wet with slick spots. Please use extreme caution when driving. Be prepared for slippery conditions. Slow down and buckle up, check https://t.co/ybdet0hivW before you go. pic.twitter.com/ZJQA4pzdDS — Kansas Department of Transportation (@KDOTHQ) December 29, 2020

Earlier Wednesday morning the Kansas Turnpike Authority alerted drivers of an accident on I-70, near the 194 mile marker, in Lawrence, that was affecting the flow of traffic.

KTA ALERT: I-70 MM 194.9 WB, IN LAWRENCE. INCIDENT IMPACTING CENTER AND RIGHT LANES; APPROACH AREA WITH CAUTION. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) December 30, 2020

That accident was cleared within 45 minutes when the Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted “All lanes clear.”