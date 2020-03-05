Rollover accident slows I-70 traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car crash over the noon hour sent a vehicle into the ditch near I-70 and MacVicar in Topeka.

The crash was reported shortly before noon on eastbound I-70 just east of the MacVicar exit in Topeka. Officers on the scene told KSNT News the crash involved two vehicles. We’re told a pickup truck was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting a car ahead while headed east. The pickup veered off the highway and ended up in a ditch.

No injuries were reported. Traffic was slowed down in the area while the accident scene was cleared.

