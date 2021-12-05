Woman hit by truck after rollover crash on I-70 between Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Sunday evening rollover crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of a major highway between Topeka and Manhattan, and has left two people in critical condition, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

First reports of the crash came in around 3:30 p.m. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office told KSNT News the rollover wreck involved one black car, and happened near I-70’s exit to West Union Road. The car was heading eastbound when the driver lost control. The car rolled over at least once, and multiple cars then stopped to try and help.

When one woman tried to cross the highway to help at the scene, a box truck struck her, according to emergency crews at the scene. The woman and the driver were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A photo taken from the scene on I-70 shows Shawnee County deputies parked and directing cars off of the highway at Exit 350.

(KSNT Photo/Andrew Lind)

Another photo showed a major traffic jam as drivers tried to move over to the exit lane.

(KSNT Photo/Andrew Lind)

The eastbound lanes appear to be open, while the westbound lanes were shut down at West Union Road as of 4:15 p.m., according to a KSNT reporter at the scene. Around 4:35 p.m. emergency crews open up one westbound lane again. A tow truck arrived to move the rolled car from the scene of the crash.