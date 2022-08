SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Highway 75 on Monday.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was traveling north on 75 Highway when a tire blew, according to a preliminary investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and rolled once before their vehicle came to a stop in the median on its side.

A photo of the rolled-over vehicle on Monday. (Photo By/Matthew Johnstone)

No severe injuries have been reported by law enforcement. There was only one occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.