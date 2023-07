MAPLE HILL (KSNT) – A 20-year-old woman from Larned was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover crash in Wabaunsee County.

At 11:09 p.m. Sunday, the 20-year-old was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle east on I-70 near Maple Hill. The driver went off the road, went into the median and rolled several times, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries, according to KHP crash logs.